The Ofankor Circuit Court, early this week, committed Funny Face to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for two weeks after appearing before the court.

The court presided over by Ebenezer Osei Darko said the Children’s President ‘could be having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression’, hence, his admission to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to examine his mental health.

Speaking about Funny Face’s admission for the first time, one of Accra Psychiatric Hospital’s Public Relations officers, Emmanuel Appiah, told Rainbow Radio that the facility will give Funny Face the best of care.

He said Funny Face needs love now and not insults and attacks from fans and colleagues in the showbiz industry.

“No matter what Funny went through, he will recover. We will put in everything we know to help him recover,” he is quoted to have said.

Mr Appiah stated that Funny Face is not the only personality to be experiencing depression, citing Prince Harry in the United Kingdom as one of the top personalities who have suffered depression.

He said musician MzVee recently came out to share her experience with depression and so Funny Face is not the first and won’t be the last, adding that it is not easy to be a star and suffer depression.