The British singer clocked thirty-two today and decided to show off herself to celebrate her day and she has gotten the attention of the world than one could imagine, no just because of her new age but for her new banging body.

Adele on her way to reaching higher heights with her music has been mocked for being plus size but she has defied the odds to become successful and now appears to have taken all the stones thrown at her to build herself a new body to shame her critics, hence this her birthday photo that has got everyone talking.

Marking her birthday, she wrote “thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x”.

Adele’s message came with the post above that has gathered over 4m likes and thousands of comments after 10 hours. See the tweets below for more of what social media has been saying about her weight loss.