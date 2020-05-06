It started when Sista Afia dropped “WMT” and it sparked speculations that she was dissing Sister Derby on behalf of Fella Makafui, a perception she has denied but Akuapem Poloo refuses to believe and descended on her heavily.

Freda Rhymz also took her on with subtle jabs in “KMT” for invading the rap scene without permission and Eno Barony later slaughtered her mercilessly with her “Rap Goddess” tune. Fans thought Sista Afia may have been lyrically laid to rest but she has broken out from her casket and coming after all of them in a new rap song.

The singer, who calls herself Queen Solomon titled this new one “You Got Nerves” and she went in hard. Jabbing Freda, she described assets as vodafone chip and labeled Eno Barony as 'Yokozuna' who must rather go for “Di Asa”, the popular dance show for plus size women.

Watch the official video to the song below to hear more of her MDK flavoured barsw which ahs got everyone talking.