In the freestyle track, Freda took countless jabs at an unnamed musician who has switched lanes from High Life music to do rap and has eventually turned an emotional singer to backtrack from a backfired diss track.

“Emotional singers turned rappers, who gave you mic to rap, High Life isn’t going well so are coming to swap, who dey drop a diss song then go online to cry, emotional singers ... I've said what I said and it is what it is,” Freda said on “KMT”.

Before this, Sista Afia dropped “WMT” last week which came off as a diss song but out of the controversies and backlash the song attracted, she later came out to clear the air that she wasn’t dissing Sister Derby nor anyone because her “WMT” title rather means “women must talk”.

Putting the two scenarios together, one can easily conclude that Freda Rhymz’ “KMT” is likely a reply to Sista Afia’s “WMT”. Listen to it below and share your with us.