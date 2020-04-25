The actress popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, who is known for dropping controversies has suggested that Actress Fella Makafui paid Sista Afia to release her new track.

She said this after singer, Sista Afia dropped a supposed diss track titled “WMT” and it contained punchlines which according to fans, some of the lines were indirect jab to Sister Derby, Wendy Shay and others.

In one of the verses from the song, she said: “when your ex is not minding you then it turns into a diss track, she’s removing her dross, she’s disgraced, if you want marriage date your size and leave the kids” and considering her close relationship with Fella Makafui, fans concluded that she was dissing Sister Derby.

Akuapem Poloo, hence, an Instagram post said, Sister Derby polished Medikal for Fella Makafui to snatch.

Captioned “To whom it may concern,” the actress said Sista Afia has had an affair with Medikal, hence, there was no need for Fella to bribe her (Sista Afia) to release the track.

Meanwhile, the songstress had debunked claims that the song was directed to diss any individual.

She explained that “WMT is has got nothing to do with any of these girls that you guys are tagging and the bloggers are making look like I am dissing Sister Deborah, why was the one in the relationship for me to insult her or was the one that was ditch?”.