Adesope Olajide advises Ghanaian musicians to support the local media

Adesope Olajide advises Ghanaian musicians

The Nigerian personality, who recently interviewed King Promise, emphasised the importance of artists promoting their media interactions on social media. He explained that this would help enhance the media's image and credibility internationally.

Adesope Olajide Pulse Ghana

“If the artistes go to interviews, post it, show it, and let the world know this is the local media supporting the culture back home here. In that way, when people come here, they think of those local media first and hold those platforms in high regard.”

Adesope Olajide acknowledged the challenges local media outlets face when trying to attract audiences outside Ghana without covering international events.

The 3 Shots of Tequila UK podcast host called for greater collaboration between media and musicians to project Ghanaian music to foreign audiences.

Adesope Olajide Pulse Ghana

“The media back home has one job. That job is to project artistes and creatives to Ghana and also make sure that when the world comes here to see them, they see the presentation on an international level. It's not really about going international; it’s about artistes working with the media platforms to let the world see what the media is doing here.”

