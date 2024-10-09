McBrown will one day become a Vice President in Ghana -Osofo Amaoko Atta

In an online video, Apostle Attah spoke passionately about McBrown’s resilience and divine favour, stating, “Enemies may try, but they cannot quench her glory. She is not just an ordinary person, and one day, she can rise to become this country’s Vice President.”

The pastor emphasised that McBrown’s path is divinely protected, and no amount of opposition can alter her destiny. Known for her grace, versatility, and widespread influence in the entertainment industry, McBrown has already captured the hearts of many Ghanaians.

This prophetic message has sparked excitement among her fans, further affirming her status as a beloved figure in Ghanaian culture.

Nana Ama McBrown advises women to marry after 35, men after 40

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has suggested that women should consider getting married after the age of 35 for their overall well-being.

She emphasised that this allows women to prepare themselves emotionally and physically, ensuring they are better equipped to handle challenges in marriage.

