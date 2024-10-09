ADVERTISEMENT
McBrown will one day become a Vice President in Ghana -Osofo Amaoko Atta

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, founder and leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International, has shared a remarkable prophecy regarding celebrated Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown.

According to the pastor, McBrown’s future holds even greater heights, suggesting that she is destined for a significant leadership role in Ghana, possibly as the country’s Vice President.

In an online video, Apostle Attah spoke passionately about McBrown’s resilience and divine favour, stating, “Enemies may try, but they cannot quench her glory. She is not just an ordinary person, and one day, she can rise to become this country’s Vice President.”

The pastor emphasised that McBrown’s path is divinely protected, and no amount of opposition can alter her destiny. Known for her grace, versatility, and widespread influence in the entertainment industry, McBrown has already captured the hearts of many Ghanaians.

This prophetic message has sparked excitement among her fans, further affirming her status as a beloved figure in Ghanaian culture.

