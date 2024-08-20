Nana Ama McBrown's mother clarifies her daughter's age on live TV

The clarification came during the Onua Showtime program on OnuaTV on Sunday, August 18, 2024, where McBrown celebrated her birthday. During the celebration, McBrown introduced her mother to the audience and took a moment to express her deep gratitude for her mother's care and guidance over the years.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown Pulse Ghana

Amid the festivities, McBrown asked her mother directly, "Mother, I am 47 years old, right? Please confirm my actual age." With a warm smile, her mother responded, "Yes, you are 47 years old. Some people say you are 50, but 47 is your correct age."

ADVERTISEMENT

This public confirmation ends the ongoing speculation about McBrown's age, with some netizens suggesting she looks younger than her years. The candid exchange between McBrown and her mother has been well-received, further endearing the beloved actress to her fans.

The celebrated Ghanaian actress celebrated her 47th birthday on 15 August 2024. As part of the celebration, the mother of one extended her generosity to some prisoners.

The Crime Check Foundation's chief executive officer, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, announced that actress Nana Ama McBrown has funded the release of 47 prisoners.

Appearing on McBrown's show before her birthday, he said "Nana Ama McBrown will turn 47 on August 15, and she will be funding the release of 47 prison inmates. I know whoever is watching this will be impressed and will say a prayer for her."