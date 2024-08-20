ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Ama McBrown's mother clarifies her daughter's age on live TV

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's mother has put an end to the confusion surrounding her daughter's age.

Addressing the public speculation once and for all, she confirmed that McBrown turned 47 this year (2024), not 50, as some rumours have suggested.

The clarification came during the Onua Showtime program on OnuaTV on Sunday, August 18, 2024, where McBrown celebrated her birthday. During the celebration, McBrown introduced her mother to the audience and took a moment to express her deep gratitude for her mother's care and guidance over the years.

This public confirmation ends the ongoing speculation about McBrown's age, with some netizens suggesting she looks younger than her years. The candid exchange between McBrown and her mother has been well-received, further endearing the beloved actress to her fans.

The celebrated Ghanaian actress celebrated her 47th birthday on 15 August 2024. As part of the celebration, the mother of one extended her generosity to some prisoners.

The Crime Check Foundation's chief executive officer, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, announced that actress Nana Ama McBrown has funded the release of 47 prisoners.

Appearing on McBrown's show before her birthday, he said "Nana Ama McBrown will turn 47 on August 15, and she will be funding the release of 47 prison inmates. I know whoever is watching this will be impressed and will say a prayer for her."

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

