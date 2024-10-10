I’m a proud truck driver in America 🇺🇸 - Pope Skinny (VIDEO)

ece-auto-gen

"Our job doesn’t even come with SSNIT," he lamented. "There’s nothing in this country that secures the future of musicians. That’s why you often see creatives in need, asking for financial support, especially in their old age. It’s not because they are irresponsible."

He urged aspiring artists to think critically about their futures, stating, "If you look at all these factors, you’ll realise it’s wise to leave and contribute to a social security scheme in the West, where the system is more reliable. They will take care of you until you die. If you don’t have a hit song, you will go hungry."

Pope Skinny also shared his views on the ban by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) prohibiting celebrities from endorsing alcohol, which he strongly opposed, stressing the need for creatives to have more opportunities.

"I drive a big truck in America. I cannot do this in Ghana because I would be mocked," he added.

