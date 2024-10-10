ADVERTISEMENT
I’m a proud truck driver in America 🇺🇸 - Pope Skinny (VIDEO)

Rapper Pope Skinny has embarked on a new chapter in his life, relocating to the United States after facing challenges in his music career, and recently revealed he is now working as a truck driver.

Rapper, Pope Skinny
In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM on 9 October 2024, Pope Skinny discussed the realities of a musician's career.

Pope Skinny
"Our job doesn’t even come with SSNIT," he lamented. "There’s nothing in this country that secures the future of musicians. That’s why you often see creatives in need, asking for financial support, especially in their old age. It’s not because they are irresponsible."

He urged aspiring artists to think critically about their futures, stating, "If you look at all these factors, you’ll realise it’s wise to leave and contribute to a social security scheme in the West, where the system is more reliable. They will take care of you until you die. If you don’t have a hit song, you will go hungry."

Pope Skinny
Pope Skinny also shared his views on the ban by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) prohibiting celebrities from endorsing alcohol, which he strongly opposed, stressing the need for creatives to have more opportunities.

"I drive a big truck in America. I cannot do this in Ghana because I would be mocked," he added.

Pope Skinny has been called out a lady who claims she has a child with the defunct Ghanaian rapper.

According to the lady named Anita Baker, Pope Skinny has refused to take care of their child and she has had enough. "I have tolerated you for far too long I'm so sick and tired of your irresponsible attitude towards our daughter", she said.

