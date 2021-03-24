Pappy Kojo and Pope Skinny have been at loggerheads for some time now following the latter’s claims that the former is gay and that his involvement in the LGBT community ‘isn’t funny.'

The “Realer No” hitmaker responded to Pope Skinny on TikTok by mocking his naked photo but got banned permanently by the Chinese video-sharing app.

And Papy Kojo got infuriated after his actions cost him his access to TikTok. He shifted the blame on Pope Skinny.

“My TikTok career is over and I'm sad,” he told Ameyaw TV. “I blame Pope Skinny for it. It's his fault and I won't lie to you. I don't even know why I have been entertaining him. I don't have much to talk about.”

He vowed to beat him up when he meets him in person.

“The fight is on when I meet him in person. I'll beat him seriously. Why would you provoke me to get my TikTok banned? I'm gay. My name is Pappy Gay,” he vowed.

Watch Pappy Kojo talk about plans to beat up Pope Skinny when they meet in person.