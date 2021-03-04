According to the “Killing Me Softly” singer, today marks exactly two weeks since she got her fibroids removed at the Tema Women’s Hospital.

She revealed this in an Instagram post, saying the surgeons, doctors and staff of the facility made the 'process more relaxed' than she thought it would be.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018 “Best Female Vocalist of the Year” winner said she is on ‘an ongoing smooth road to recovery'.

She shared a short video of her before and after surgical procedure with the caption: “Exactly two weeks ago today I checked into Tema Women’s Hospital to undergo surgery to have fibroids removed.

A huge thanks to the surgeons, doctors and hospital staff for making the process more relaxed than I thought it would be! Grateful for a successful procedure and an ongoing smooth road to recovery. Happy to be able to share my story.”