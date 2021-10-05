The controversial socialite made headlines after she took to her Instagram page to claim that the GHOne TV employer’s Range Rover gift she received on her birthday in 2020 belongs to her boyfriend.
Adu Safowaa threatens to drop Nana Aba's nude if she nears her boyfriend again (VIDEO)
Adu Safowaa is warning Nana Aba Anamoah to stay away from her boyfriend.
Following her attack on the ace Ghanaian broadcaster, a voice not of hers has been circulating online. In the audio, she could be heard saying that "I am telling Slay Queens mistress, if you are a woman born out of a woman, drive a car to that Estate again".
"If you are a woman born out of woman, go to my boyfriend's office again, you can send text message and whatever that is not my problem ... you are grown, at 47 years old go and find your own man, you are disgrace" she added.
According to Adu Safowaa, she is not joking with Nana Aba Anamoah, therefore, she will make sure she drags her to the cleaners if she comes close to her man again. "I am not one of your Slay Queens presenters you raised".
In the audio below, she emphasized that "I am warning you if you get close to my boyfriend again, I have even instituted what to get your nudes, I will disgrace you like hell".
