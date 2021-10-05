RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Adu Safowaa threatens to drop Nana Aba's nude if she nears her boyfriend again (VIDEO)

Adu Safowaa is warning Nana Aba Anamoah to stay away from her boyfriend.

Nana Aba and adu Safowaa
Nana Aba and adu Safowaa

The controversial socialite made headlines after she took to her Instagram page to claim that the GHOne TV employer’s Range Rover gift she received on her birthday in 2020 belongs to her boyfriend.

Recommended articles

Following her attack on the ace Ghanaian broadcaster, a voice not of hers has been circulating online. In the audio, she could be heard saying that "I am telling Slay Queens mistress, if you are a woman born out of a woman, drive a car to that Estate again".

Abena Korkor breaks down on social media, confesses suicidal thoughts

"If you are a woman born out of woman, go to my boyfriend's office again, you can send text message and whatever that is not my problem ... you are grown, at 47 years old go and find your own man, you are disgrace" she added.

According to Adu Safowaa, she is not joking with Nana Aba Anamoah, therefore, she will make sure she drags her to the cleaners if she comes close to her man again. "I am not one of your Slay Queens presenters you raised".

In the audio below, she emphasized that "I am warning you if you get close to my boyfriend again, I have even instituted what to get your nudes, I will disgrace you like hell".

FB Video

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nana Aba gives up as an unemployed person she recommended steals 100K from business owner

Nana Aba Anamoah

'It blew my waakye business' - Reggie Rockstone speaks on Shatta Wale dissing him

Shatta Wale and Reggie Rockstone

Medical Negligence: How Achimota Hospital night shift doctor neglected late Nana Ampadu

Nana Kwame Ampadu

I had over 500k in my account before I married - Ameyaw Debrah

Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see