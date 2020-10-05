The estranged friends in latest social media posts are facing each other over their existing feud ever since their friendship fell in the mud. Afia Schwarzenegger revived the beef after she claimed last week that MzBel secretly with her boyfriend.

Afia Schwarzenegger

According to the social media personality on Neat FM, that was what broke their friendship. Upon these accusations, Mzbel shared a post asking her followers if should reply Afia Schwarzenegger and things escalated from there.

Screenshot of Mzbel's post

In a quick counter reply, Afia Scchearzengger also shared a post daring MzBel to say 'fi' else she'll expose her dirty secrets and low behold, the singer boldly said 'fi' in a post she shared on her Instagram post.

Screenshot of Afia Schwarzenegger's reply to MzBel

"You think u can use Me to Tarnish other people for some dog bone as usual abi? Herh FI wai... Mesi FI" MzBel wrote on her Instagram.

After her post, Afia Schwarzenegger went on Facebook rants to make some wild allegations to slut-shame MzBel for sleeping with people to find her way around, adding that she attempted pimping her too to Kofi Amaobeng.

Screenshot of Afia Schwarzenegger's reply to MzBel

Afia in another post also alleged that Mzbel raped Nigel Gaise and turned around to black her. However, the singer denied her allegations saying that "Wow! Whatever it is you think I have achieved in life that is making you Bitter to lie this bad, May You achieve it too Times 100 wai na this level of anger is dangerous for your height!.

MzBel adds that Afia is attacking her because her friend, Tracey Boakye, couldn't face her coach has taken her shields to fight for her. "Akwadaa no antumi nti Coach no ankasa aba 3b3 face Abrewa no! Twakai mu y3 d3n Kwraa a Akokra no Ada!".

See more of Afia's posts below.

Screenshot of Afia Schwarzenegger's reply to MzBel

Screenshot of Afia Schwarzenegger's reply to MzBel