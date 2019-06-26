Narrating some of the unfair treatments her twin children suffer in school, the Ghanaian controversial media personality, mentioned that one of them was even slapped in school.

The twin sons of Afia Schwarzenegger are students of the Kumasi High School and according to her, though they are Jewish, they are also being forced to attend Church in the school and she is unhappy about that.

Taking to social media to vent her anger, she has threatened to even sue the school for bullying her children.

“I never knew Kumasi High School is a bible school...apparently a teacher punished my Jewish sons for not going to church and threatens to make sure he is sacked. Last year a teacher slapped my son in school and also called me names. I reported it to GES in kumasi and the school Board who begged me in the presence of my brothers not to make it public yet it is almost 8 months and nothing have been said. Becos they are the children of Afia Schwarzenegger. [SIC]” she wrote on her Instagram page.

