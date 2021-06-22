Afia Schwarzenegger attacks Twene Jonas, calls him 'homeless idiot' in new video (WATCH)

Though Afia Schwarzenegger didn't mention any name, her words best qualify Twene Jonas because he is the one who lives abroad and was recently dragged online by Kumericans for allegedly disrespected the Asantehene too.

In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, Afi continued that " but for a responsible pastor like Dag Heward Mills, your sermon was an insult, your apology was an insult, who advises people like you? Because some of you are close to winning our respect".

"I don't think anybody in this world is disrespectful than me, I am the definition of disrespect just in case you want to disrespect my King" she continued and throwing another subluminal shot at Jonas added that "if we are not paying any attention to you it's because you are an idiot, you deserve an attention".

Pulse Ghana

Afia Schwarzenegger to drag the Light House Church founder, describing him as an "albino" asking that "do you smoke weed or what?". According to the mother of three, the Bishop must even come out to apologize for his apology because it doesn't make sense.

She went on to say that "when you people get behind the pulpit, you don't speak about the God that has called you. Light House Chapel, how many branches do you in Kumasi, how much offering have you taken from Asantes and has your church done for Ashanti Region?"

Pulse Ghana