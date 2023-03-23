Afia Schwarzenegger boldly claims responsibility for death of MzBel's father (VIDEO)

She explains that her action was triggered by Mzbel using the catchphrase 'dada wase' from her viral appreciation video to those who supported her father’s funeral death to make a song mocking her.

“I prayed for God to kill your father I say it with a full chest. I prayed by pouring libation, you can ask from ****** Funeral Homes. I went to ****** Funeral Homes at night and poured libation that death should come for your father if it is indeed capable of claiming anyone,” Afia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to Afia's claim, Mzbel labelled Afia as an evil soul who parades herself as a Christian.