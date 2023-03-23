Afia Schwarzenegger in a Tik Tok live video said she is responsible for Mzbel's father's death. According to her, she went to a funeral home at night to perform some incantations including pouring libation for the singer's father to die.
Afia Schwarzenegger boldly claims responsibility for death of MzBel's father (VIDEO)
Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel have rekindled their unending beef with fresh attacks on each other.
Recommended articles
She explains that her action was triggered by Mzbel using the catchphrase 'dada wase' from her viral appreciation video to those who supported her father’s funeral death to make a song mocking her.
“I prayed for God to kill your father I say it with a full chest. I prayed by pouring libation, you can ask from ****** Funeral Homes. I went to ****** Funeral Homes at night and poured libation that death should come for your father if it is indeed capable of claiming anyone,” Afia said.
Responding to Afia's claim, Mzbel labelled Afia as an evil soul who parades herself as a Christian.
“Interestingly u have the energy to pray for my dad to die but couldn't pray for your dad and brother to stay alive.... how evil. This same person will turn around tomorrow and start using the name of Christ to preach and some of u Christians who find her constant attacks and insults on people entertaining will hail her. What a shame,” she wrote on Instagram.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh