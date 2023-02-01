Afia Schwarzenegger calls out Great Ampong, says he doesn’t listen

According to the controversial comedian via a live video, Great Among does not listen.

Afia while commenting on the issue mentioned she was part of the MCs who managed the launch of the show which gave birth to the bad blood between Ampong and Daddy Lumba and at some point she advised Great Among to keep an eye on the monies been collected.

She mentioned that, Great Among later told them he trusted who ever was in charge of collecting the money adding at the end of the launch she and the co MCs did not get paid till date.

She subsequently blamed Great Among for allowing Daddy Lumba to take the money home.

Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong’s feud started since 2016 when they both embarked on a Musical Project dubbed ‘Kojo Kojo‘.

Under the above project, the song ‘Hossana‘ was released. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned leading to their separation as a Music Duo.

Obviously, Great Ampong isn’t ready to let sleeping dogs lie as he jumped on the opportunity to tell the world how Daddy Lumba treated him some years ago.

Daddy Lumba, who is also harboring ill will against Ampong, has made no attempt at reconciliation.

Daddy Lumba recently issued a diss tune called “Ofon nae di asem fo,” which came with a strong warning to an adversary.

During the DL FM premiere, Daddy Lumba declared, “That worthless man, I am not done dealing with him.”

Based on an analysis of the song’s lyrics, internet users have determined that it is directed against Ampong.

In spite of this, Isaiah Ampong, who has said unequivocally that the diss song was meant for him, has also threatened action.