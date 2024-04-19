Afia Schwarzenegger calls out High Court judge who slept with her to give her job

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, despite Judge Johnny's assurances, he callously abandoned her after engaging in intimate relations multiple times, leaving her shattered and disillusioned.

Afia's courageous revelation sheds light on the pervasive abuse of power and manipulation within certain circles as she embarks a on name-calling campaign to expose Ghanaian men taking advantage of young girls in their offices.

Sharing her experience with the Judge, she said “I remember when I completed SHS and was in search of a job, I met a High Court judge who said he would give me a job. The man took advantage of my situation and slept with me three times. Suddenly, his attitude toward me changed and he even stopped picking up my calls."

During a TikTok live, she added "Finally, I got a job at the Kumasi post office, I sold cards in a gift shop. Guess what, this same man will usually bring his girlfriend to my workplace to shop for her.”

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she was highly disappointed in the Judge's conduct but she had a closure after he died a painful death.

“In the end, he died a painful and stupid death. His testicles got enlarged. I remember an instance when he came to see me with his swollen testicles pleading for forgiveness. He told me he had offended a lot of young girls including me, and that is gradually killing him.

"I never thought a man’s testicles could grow that big. It was the first time I saw one as huge as that. Two weeks later, he died. I was traumatized, the only consolation I had was that he died a painful death,” she said.

Seizing the moment to warn men taking advantage of young vulnerable girls, she said “if you are taking advantage of young girls, you don’t know their future. I can’t tell you the number of times I cried, anytime I saw him. Because I was young and his wretched body wasn’t anything I wanted to remember.”