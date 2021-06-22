RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger descends on "albino" Dag Heward-Mills over Otumfuor diss (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger has launched an attack on Bishop Dag Heward-Mills over reports that he has insulted the Asantehene. She is asking the man of God if he smokes weed.

Dag Heward Mills and Afia Schwarzenegger
The social media commentator went ballistic on the founder of LightHouse Chapel describing him as 'albino' who has neither done anything for Kumasi despite taking a collection for his churches in the Ashanti Region.

She said "when you people get behind the pulpit, you don't speak about the God that has called you. Light House Chapel, how many branches do you in Kumasi, how much offering have you taken from Asantes and has your church done for Ashanti Region?"

In a video shared on her Instagram page with the caption "nonsense", Afia Schwarzenegger continued that "you too you can open your mouth and speak against Otumfour because you an albino, do you smoke weed or what the fu*k is wrong with you?"

In a leaked audiotape that has gone viral, the founder of Light House Chapel criticized traditional rulers for not doing much for their subjects and at some point mentioned 'Otumfour' in his submission.

Dag Heward-Mills apology to Otumfour
The man of God has however issued an apology to the Asantehene but according to Afia Schwarzenegger, the Bishop's apology does not make sense and he must apologize again. Hear more from her in the videos below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

