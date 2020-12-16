The social media commentator threw in the allegation whilst she was dragging, Mona Gucci, a Kantanka TV host, over comments made on her show. In an update, Afia says there have been calls that she apologize to the respected Ghanaian engineer but says she won't do it.

During an Instagram live session early this morning, the mother of three said if even she will apologize, it will only happen if the Kantanka TV management apologizes to her too for allowing her father to be disrespected on Mona Gucci's show.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Mona Gucci invited MzBel on her show and during their conversation on the TV channel, they defamed her with MzBel's claim that she has once travelled to Kumasi to sleep with a dog for cash.

The Ghanaian comedienne listing the reasons why she won't apologize, also recounted that after MzBel's interview, Mona Gucci also invited Nana Tornado to her show who disrespected her father on the TV station by claiming he is 'jonkey' living in abject poverty.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she wouldn't have attacked Apostle Kwadwo Safo, if her father wasn't insulted on the show.

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr

She added that she was also provoked after Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, who is the C.E.O, of the TV station owned by his father, refused to talk to her after she tried to reach out to him to register her displeasure over how Mona Gucci has allowed people to disrespect her family.

Afia Schwarzenegger spoke form her washroom whilst just wearing pant beneath a T-Shirt, leaving her 'cakes' on display whilst she rants. Watch the video below to hear it all form her.