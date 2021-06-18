Doctor prescribes 'weed' for Afia Schwarzenegger's knee problem (VIDEO)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger wants permission to legally smoke marijuana not to get high but for health purpose.

The full-time social media commentator engaging her fans in a new social media post has disclosed that she has found a remedy to her knee problem. Afia Schwarzenegger for some weeks has been limping with a bandage on one of her knees.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she has been diagnosed with osteoarthritis, a degeneration of joint cartilage and the underlying bone which is most common from middle age onward.

The defect causes pain and stiffness, especially in the hip, knee, and thumb joints. Speaking about its treatment, Afia Schwarzenegger is saying that " according to my doctor, a bit of surgery is needed with anti-inflammatory medication and the third one what I can't say".

Speaking Twi, she continued that " the doctor said narcotics, particularly, weed. He said if I know how to use it, I should boil some and drink or smoke it. So with all due respect, I am putting it before Ghana police".

According to Afia Schwarzenegger who is already known for smoking marijuana, she stopped smoking for some time so she will need help on how and where to get some weed for her osteoarthritis treatment.

"Ghana police help me, it is you guys who know those who sell wee," she said in the video below.

