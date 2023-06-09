Agya Koo funded his mansion with NPP money, we actors can't build this house - Oboy Siki

Oboy Siki claims that Agya Koo's endorsement deal with the NPP provided him with a substantial amount of money, which he used to raise the plush mansion.

“Agya was sidelined in the movie industry, so things weren’t going well for him, so in 2016, he went to do an endorsement for NPP, and that is where he got enough money. So, I want to explain to Ghanaians that, for us, the movie actors, if we can build, our money cannot build a proper house.

“So, all those who have built in Accra with these big mansions are not funds from the movie industry, so if anybody says so, that is a very big lie. The NPP money helped Agya to fund his building …with my knowledge and the things I know, that money was used for the building,” he said.

According to Oboy Siki, Agya Koo in 2020 engaged in another endorsement deal with the NPP in Cape Coast which also came with a significant sum of money.

However, Oboy Siki admits that Agya Koo started his mansion with money from his movie career but later completed using political funds.

“In 2020, he went to do another endorsement for NPP in Cape Coast and took a lot of money, per my knowledge, because those times I was following politics, I know the inside and outside of politics, but I haven’t involved myself.