Agyinasare should not fight Nogokpo, he should beg the presidency to help him - Ajagurajah

Despite Mr. Agyinasare's apology and clarification of his comment, the traditional people of Nogokpo has summoned the Perez Chapel founder to appear before the elders of the town or face the consequence.

Pulse Ghana

He has been served a 14-day ultimatum by the fetish priest of the area - an action that has further stirred the controversy. Sharing his thoughts on the ongoing saga, Ajagurajah says the only way out of the situation, is to plead with the country’s leaders to help resolve it amicably.

“It has happened already, so nobody should judge. There are powers in this world and he knows. He should beseech the presidency and plead with them to help. He should plead with the presidency so the issue can be resolved on mutual grounds. He definitely has links to government, so he should ask them to help solve the problem amicably,’’ he said.

Speaking on United Showbiz, the Ajagurajah Movement founder added that it will be a wrong idea to honour the invitation as the ‘Man of God’ will be taken through some rituals that don’t align with his Christian faith.