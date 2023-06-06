The comment by Agyinasare that Nogokpo is the "demonic" headquarters of the Volta Region has since attracted a series of backlash and threats from the town’s chiefs and priests.
Agyinasare should not fight Nogokpo, he should beg the presidency to help him - Ajagurajah
Bishop Kwabena Asiamah is advising Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to seek help from the presidency to resolve his impasse with the people of Nogokpo.
Despite Mr. Agyinasare's apology and clarification of his comment, the traditional people of Nogokpo has summoned the Perez Chapel founder to appear before the elders of the town or face the consequence.
He has been served a 14-day ultimatum by the fetish priest of the area - an action that has further stirred the controversy. Sharing his thoughts on the ongoing saga, Ajagurajah says the only way out of the situation, is to plead with the country’s leaders to help resolve it amicably.
“It has happened already, so nobody should judge. There are powers in this world and he knows. He should beseech the presidency and plead with them to help. He should plead with the presidency so the issue can be resolved on mutual grounds. He definitely has links to government, so he should ask them to help solve the problem amicably,’’ he said.
Speaking on United Showbiz, the Ajagurajah Movement founder added that it will be a wrong idea to honour the invitation as the ‘Man of God’ will be taken through some rituals that don’t align with his Christian faith.
“Maybe his statements were not meant for evil but I think the people of Nogokpo want to use him as an example, as a scapegoat, because he is a big fish. The rituals and other things they will put him through when he goes, will not align with Christianity. He will definitely be made to appease the gods. It doesn’t matter whether you have Jesus, the place is extremely hot and powerful. Even the Bible says 'give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar'. He should assign emissaries because it will be deadly if he goes and if he refuses, it will also breed trouble,” Ajagurajah explained.
