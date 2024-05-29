I want a man who is generous and ready to worship me - Ahoufe Patri

Being the only child of her mother, she explained that she is accustomed to being pampered and would find it difficult to accept any form of mistreatment.

"I want someone who will worship me like I’m the best thing ever to happen to him. I’m my mom’s only child, and I’m really overpampered, so he has to worship me," she stated.

When asked if financial stability is important, she humorously replied, “If you attend a church, don’t you sing songs of praise for offering sessions? So you can do all of that if you’re not in good financial standing.”

This indicates that while she appreciates devotion, financial stability is also a consideration.

Additionally, she expressed a preference for a generous partner. Despite societal pressures regarding her single status, Ahuofe Patri is content with being single and is not in a hurry to marry.

She said she would welcome marriage if it aligns with God’s plan and she meets the right person.

Ahuofe Patri, has occasionally revealed that any man who wishes to spend the rest of his life with her must be rich, God-fearing and totally obsessed with her.