I want a man who is generous and ready to worship me - Ahoufe Patri

Dorcas Agambila

Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, has outlined the qualities she seeks in a prospective husband.

In a recent interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, Ahuofe Patri emphasised that she values a man who makes her a priority and treats her exceptionally well.

Being the only child of her mother, she explained that she is accustomed to being pampered and would find it difficult to accept any form of mistreatment.

"I want someone who will worship me like I’m the best thing ever to happen to him. I’m my mom’s only child, and I’m really overpampered, so he has to worship me," she stated.

When asked if financial stability is important, she humorously replied, “If you attend a church, don’t you sing songs of praise for offering sessions? So you can do all of that if you’re not in good financial standing.”

This indicates that while she appreciates devotion, financial stability is also a consideration.

Additionally, she expressed a preference for a generous partner. Despite societal pressures regarding her single status, Ahuofe Patri is content with being single and is not in a hurry to marry.

She said she would welcome marriage if it aligns with God’s plan and she meets the right person.

Ahuofe Patri, has occasionally revealed that any man who wishes to spend the rest of his life with her must be rich, God-fearing and totally obsessed with her.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as "Ahuofe Patri" is a Ghanaian Actress and Women's Advocate.She began her career after becoming part of the final 10 in the Miss Maliaka beauty pageant. She later became popularly known for her comedy skits Boys Kasa with Kalybos.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

