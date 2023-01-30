In an Instagram post shared on January 30, 2023, the actress admitted to feeling lonely while expressing the hope that her mother will find good rest wherever she is.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ahuofe Patricia loses mother
Actress and socialite Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri has lost her mother.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Her announcement was accompanied with photos of her late mother and a caption that read;
“I know you are resting. But I feel so lonely."
Her post has since gathered sympathies and commiserations from scores of celebrities online.
The actress’s colleagues have since extended their heartfelt condolences to her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh