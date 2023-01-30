ADVERTISEMENT
Ahuofe Patricia loses mother

Dorcas Agambila

Actress and socialite Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri has lost her mother.

Ahuofe Patricia and mother
Ahuofe Patricia and mother

In an Instagram post shared on January 30, 2023, the actress admitted to feeling lonely while expressing the hope that her mother will find good rest wherever she is.

Her announcement was accompanied with photos of her late mother and a caption that read;

“I know you are resting. But I feel so lonely."

Her post has since gathered sympathies and commiserations from scores of celebrities online.

The actress’s colleagues have since extended their heartfelt condolences to her.

