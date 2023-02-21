Aisha Modi details why she couldn't celebrate Christian Atsu when he was alive

"Too much pains. There is one lesson, though bitter, that I have learnt from this painful Christian Atsu death," she wrote.

"Everyone is mentioning him and praising him for his good works. Many, including those who have never met him before are using him on their SM statuses. But while he was alive, not much celebrated him," she added.

Revealing why she couldn't celebrate Atsu whilst he was alive, she said that "to those of us in the media, we dared celebrate him while he was alive. The simple commentary that would come from some of our colleagues and social media activists will be that he has bribed us or we are doing that because we want money or favour or recognition from him.

"Atsu was good but u if u praised during his lively days and will be tagged a Self put put , Now he is gone and everyone is praising him. How does he appreciate and even feel good about the good things he did now that he’s gone? We could have done it for him while he was alive," Miss Modi said.

Aisha Modi Pulse Ghana

In a post shared on her Instagram page, she continued that "there are many many players of his kind who do even more than what Atsu did, some like our great star and legend @asamoah_gyan3 etc etc etc yet, most people are unable to praise them because of the fear of being tagged, mocked n called names.

I pledge to start praising people for the good they do no matter what people will say from today. This is a lesson we must all learn".