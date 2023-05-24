Akosua Agyapong threatens to reveal Rex Omar's secrets that will make him run from Ghana

Following the death of Highlife legend, Akwaboah Senior, Akosua Agyapong claimed that the GHAMRO neglected the late Kwadwo Akwaboah when he was ill.

Akwaboah Snr Pulse Ghana

However, Rex responded by labelling Akosua Agyapong as a liar. “Akosua is the biggest liar! So why didn’t she speak about it till now that the man is dead? We have no such records in our welfare books. Kwadwo was a very proud man and will never say any such thing to anyone,” Rex wrote in a Facebook comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During his entire years of sickness its only once he ever asked for assistance from Ghamro and when he did, GHAMRO welfare led took him to the hospital in their vehicle to meet his doctor and there was no money paid to Kwadwo himself but to the hospital. Records are there to prove this, Kwadwo is dead so now all of a sudden Akosua has become his spokesperson? She should shut up with her fabricated stories and allow the man rest in peace,” Rex added.

His reply has triggered Akosua Agyapong to fire back. “I want Rex Omar to know that I have a lot of secrets about him and if I start talking, he cannot stay in Ghana. I said there is no transparency at Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) and if you don’t agree with me, the best thing is to prove me wrong and not attack my personality. Is Rex Omar’s name GHAMRO?

Speaking to told Graphic Showbiz she continued that, “There was a time he told me that my actions are influenced by menopause but such remarks are not relevant to the issues at hand. I need transparency about our welfare and if you don’t have any better answer, attacking my personality is not right".