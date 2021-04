However, on Wednesday, the convicted actress was granted GH80,000 bail with 2 sureties after her lawyer filed an appeal over her sentence.

Despite the bail, she was sent to the Nsawam Prison where she was held whilst official requirement and documentation for her release were being prepared and she officially met the bail terms yesterday, seeing to her release.

Breaking her silence on her release, Akuapem Poloo shared a notice on her Instagram page that she will be addressing the press today at 2:00 PM.