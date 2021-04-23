Akuapem Poloo finally freed, leaves court after fulfilling bail conditions (VIDEO)

She is expected to return to Nsawam Prison and sign out before she can return home to be with her 7-year-old son.

According to her Lawyer, Andrew Vortia, his client has grown lean and pale and has been in very low spirits, having spent at least two days in jail.

The Accra High Court on Wednesday granted Akuapem Poloo ¢80,000 bail with two sureties.

As part of her bail condition, the social media sensation has to report to the case investigator every two weeks and further deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.

The court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey said, she will only travel with the express permission of the court.

The court further said the applicant has satisfied the four grounds of bail pending appeal.

The Accra Circuit Court last week handed the actress a 90 days jail sentence for posting naked pictures of herself and her son on social media.