‘I’m strong and I’ll be back’ – Akuapem Poloo breaks silence after prison sentence (Video)

This was after she posted nude and obscene materials of herself and her young son on social media some months ago.

Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty in court after being charged over the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

Pulse Ghana

Several Ghanaians have described her sentence as harsh, with some taking to social media to express the displeasure.

Reacting to her prison sentence, the actress thanked all those who supported her in the lead up to the judgement.

She also called for prayers from her syampathisers, adding that she be back as a stronger and better person.

“Guys, you know your girl is strong. Sometimes in life you have to pass through some things to make you strong,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I know it’s a test I have to go through. I’m strong. All that is need is your prayers and your support. Your girl will be back. I love you.”