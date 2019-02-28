The outspoken and controversial Instagram star shared a video today while promoting her latest song “Sexy Poloo” featuring Tic but shook the internet in the process.

She captioned her video: “Hello guys are you ready for the video of my new song #sexypoloo @ticmusicgh and @taystgh it's going to be hot and if you've not download it yet kindly do it's on Spotify, iTunes and Deezer.”

And within a short period, she garnered over one million videos and over a thousand comments.

She celebrated the new record with another video jabbing her haters.

“OMG! The girl is f**king crazy and she broke the views records under one hour with one million views. They keeping complaining by they keep viewing my videos.

“Even those with one million followers can’t achieve this. I love you guys, keep on insulting and watching my videos,” she said.

Watch the twerking video below.