Angry Rosemond Brown has rained curses on TV3 for what she describes as deliberate sabotage.

According to the Ghanaian actress popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, she was at the Kanda based media house for an interview with the intention to premiere her new music video but shocking to her, her music video wasn’t given the needed attention she expected.

The mother of one, known for her drama on social media, headed to Instagram with frustration and dragged managers of the TV station for disappointing her by not airing the video. “My management took the copy of the video to TV3 yesterday and they even preview it and said they like the video, ” she said.

She continued that “if you watch the interview today after they finished interviewing me, the interviewer was like we are going to play your video but first let’s dance Atta Adwoa so he made me know that they are resetting my video but he wants us to dance Atta Adwoa first. Not knowing they wanted to use me to promote Atta Adwoa”.

Cursing the TV station, she said: “Whoever is behind this I live the person to God “. The song to which Akuapem has now shot a video to is titled “Sexy Poloo” and it was recorded last year with veteran Ghanaian rapper Tic and a budding singer, Tayst, featuring on it.