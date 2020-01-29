The young rapper is a student of the Accra Academy High School whose freestyle in a video with his school mates has gone viral. His rap style has been likened to that of Sarkodie and that has also caught the attention of the “Highest” rapper who is wowed by the boy’s talent.

Wyclef

The American based Haitian rapper cum musician, Wyclef Jean, also chanced on the viral video and decided to look for the boy. Reacting to the video he saw on twitter, he wrote “Carnival world music Group is looking for this kid he got talent !!!!!” and an hour later, he updated his follwers on Instagram that he has found the boy.

“Update!!! Thanks @kofiblackmusic for finding him @f_a_square. In the words of Che “long live the Revolution” welcome to Carnival World Music Group. Africa Unite” he wrote on Instagram. Sarkodie, who also shared the video of the days ago and admitted that he raps like him, was excited about Wyclef’s move of hunting for the boy.

However, Wyclef’s intention for the boy is yet to be known but fans are excited that it will surely bring something huge for the boy only known as F.A Square now. Watch his freestyle video below which has gone viral with Sarkodie saying that "Ose “moanom abula munsuo aky3 mongyae na monbra academy na monb3 nom pipe” I know old me would definitely say this lool!!! God bless the young champ"