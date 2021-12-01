The actress was convicted and jailed for 90 days in April 2021 but she secured bail after her lawyers filed for an appeal. At a hearing today, the High Court in Accra has dismissed the appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo that sought to challenge the jail term.
Akuapem Poloo heads back to jail as High Court dismisses appeal case
Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown a.k.a. Akuapem Poloo is to head back to prison over the nude photo she posted on social media.
This means that Akuapem Poloo will have to head back to prison to continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court on 16th April.
In a ruling Wednesday morning (Dec 1, 2021), the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld the Circuit court decision on grounds that the Circuit court’s decision was not manifestly excessive.
Graphic.com quoted the Presiding Judge to have said that “this court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed".
The website also reports that "the court ordered that in the absence of the convict, Akuapem Poloo’s child should be given to any competent person in the family to take care of". It is yet to be confirmed if Akuapem Poloo will begin the jail term immediately.
The controversial actress was found guilty of posting a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son on June 30, 2020, his birthday. Accordingly, she was sentenced on Friday, April 16, 2021, by an Accra circuit court.
The mother of one was later granted GHC80,000 bail with two sureties to be justified following the appeal by lawyers. As at now, her legal team is yet to comment on the new verdict from the appeal.
