Akuapem Poloo thanks Nana Addo as she addresses the press after prison release (WATCH)

However, on Wednesday, the convicted actress was granted GH80,000 bail with 2 sureties after her lawyer filed an appeal over her sentence.

Speaking at her Press Address a few hours ago, she said "this afternoon I wish to address the press and say thank you to my family, fans and love ones for standing by me through these trying times of my life".

"First and foremost I wish to thank the almighty God who has been gracious and merciful to me" she continued, adding that "and importantly I say a big thank you to the president of the republic H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo who upon receiving a lot of petition from well-meaning Ghanaians both home and abroad to intervene in my situation gave a listening ear to my plight".

The actress whose appeal for her sentence is pending hearing, also expressed her gratitude to Ghana's Attorney General Mr Godfred Dame, for also helping to see her out of prison on bail whilst she awaits the verdict of her appeal case filed.