Akuapem Poloo: Court reveals 13 factors behind actress’ prison sentence

This was after she posted nude and obscene materials of herself and her young son on social media some months ago.

She pleaded guilty in court after being charged over the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

Akuapem Poloo and her son Pulse Ghana

Several Ghanaians have described her sentence as harsh, with some taking to social media to express the displeasure.

However, the court has released a document detailing the factors which were considered before her sentence was given.

It, however, disclosed that Akuapem Poloo’s lawyer pleaded for a non-custodial sentence, but it was rejected.

Below are the factors:

The intrinsic seriousness of the offences charged

The gravity of the offences charged

The degree of revulsion felt by law-abiding citizens of this country for the crimes committed

The premeditation with which the criminal plans were executed

The prevalence of the crime within the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the country generally

The sudden increase in the incidence of these crimes

The age of the accused person’s son and the trauma he is going through in a society where counseling for victims of such criminal act is almost non-existent.

The fact that the accused person pleaded guilty to the offences thereby not wasting the time of the court.

The accused person’s apology on social media after the publication of the nude photograph together with her son.

The accused person’s show of remorse.

The fact that the accused person has had no brush with the law.

The fact that the accused person is a single parent and a mother to a seven-year-old child