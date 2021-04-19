Akuapem Poloo's son is with me, he is fine and thinks his mum's sentencing is a movie - Lawyer

Asked if the convicted actress' son, Chief, knows about his mother's sentence, Lawyer Vortia said they have been trying to keep the information away from the boy, hence, he's made to believe whatever is happening to his mother is a movie.

Speaking on Prime Morning on Joy Prime TV, he said "I have told him mummy is going to do some acting work. I have created an impression that what is happening is part of the role that she is playing. So the son thinks the mother is acting".

Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo was jailed for 90 days last Friday by an Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty to charges levelled against her for taking a nude picture with her son and posting it on her Instagram page.

Also, Andrews Kudzo Vortia, the lawyer for the jailed socialite, on Monday filed a notice of appeal and application for bail against the actress’ custodial sentence at the same time.