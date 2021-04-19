RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akuapem Poloo's son is with me, he is fine and thinks his mum's sentencing is a movie - Lawyer

Akuapem Poloo's lawyer, Andrew Kudzo Vortia Esq, has disclosed that the actress' son is living under his care.

According to him, he offered to take care of the '7-year-old boy whilst his mother serves the 90 days sentence. “I took him to my outside resident. I have a house that host about five orphans and so they are playing around my compound,” he said.

Asked if the convicted actress' son, Chief, knows about his mother's sentence, Lawyer Vortia said they have been trying to keep the information away from the boy, hence, he's made to believe whatever is happening to his mother is a movie.

Speaking on Prime Morning on Joy Prime TV, he said "I have told him mummy is going to do some acting work. I have created an impression that what is happening is part of the role that she is playing. So the son thinks the mother is acting".

Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo was jailed for 90 days last Friday by an Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty to charges levelled against her for taking a nude picture with her son and posting it on her Instagram page.

Also, Andrews Kudzo Vortia, the lawyer for the jailed socialite, on Monday filed a notice of appeal and application for bail against the actress’ custodial sentence at the same time.

Accordingly, the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court will, on April 21, will rule on an application for bail pending appeal filed by lawyers of Akuapem Poloo.

