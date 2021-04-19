Samson Lardy Anyenini schools ‘ignorant’ celebrities on Free Akuapem Poloo campaign

"Celebrities, popularly called, have much influence especially on the youth, it is expected that before you take on a course, you will seek professional advice if it is not a matter of for common social commentary," he said whilst reference tweets from Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, D Black and others.

"Today I ask or repeat your questions, mostly uninformed and educate you over your hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign" he added and asked that out of the many single mothers in prison, why must the law be changed for Akuapem Poloo alone?

Tackling one of the comments around the actress' jailing, Sampson said " you say that this case was concluded too swiftly because it was against a poor citizen. "The law is against the poor", that's what you have been screaming, well., maybe sometimes if you can't afford a lawyer but did she have a lawyer, yes she did".

"She was arrested in July appeared in court and pleaded not guilty and granted bail in November 2020, why did she change her not guilty plea to a guilty plea on Thursday, apparently she changed her plea upon advice after she and her lawyer have been served with evidence the prosecution was going to use for the trial," he continued.

The Ghanaian lawyer explained that " what is your loud protest that she should not have pleaded guilty? The evidence must have included her public admission and apology video, how was she going to defend that? Leave her lawyer alone because it could have been worse if she went through a trial and wasted the court's time".

Responding to those who ask "how can you keep a single mother away from her child" he said "ok granted if she is responsible for the child 24/7, you are saying this would be the first time she will ever be away from the child? Do we have single mothers in prison? Or we let them go when they plead or are found guilty of an offence? why is her case different?"