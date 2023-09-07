Alan could join NDC to become Mahama's running mate to spite NPP - Vim Lady

She said Alan could pay back the NPP in their own coin by teaming up with Mahama.

“Alan’s letter proves that he has nothing to lose. he has achieved a lot in life and he can decide to retire. He can also decide that he will pay the party back in their own coin. He is a wounded lion. He could partner with John Mahama and become his running mate just to spite the party, just for diabolic reasons,” Vim Lady stated on Okay FM.

Buttressing further, the broadcaster said Mahama and Alan possess similar personalities, adding that they already have established a good rapport as friends.

She cited an example where Mr. Mahama was with Alan throughout his mother-in-law’s funeral, while most NPP members were absent.

“Do you know when Alan’s mother-in-law recently died, a lot of NPP members didn’t attend the funeral? Mahama was there. Throughout the funeral, John Mahama was there.

"Look at Alan’s persona and John Mahama’s persona, it clicks. Alan Kyeremanten’s base is in the Ashanti region. NDC is seeking to increase its base in the Ashanti region massively," Vim lady averred.

Alan Kyeremanten, as part of the reasons why he ditched the NPP flagbearership race, said everything seemed to be deliberately structured to favour one of the candidates.