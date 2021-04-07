RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

All 'dumsor' be 'dumsor' fix the problem - Yaa Konamah scolds gov't over excuses (VIDEO)

UTV Presenter Yaa Konamah has bemoaned the government over its reasons behind the power cuts some parts of the country has been experiencing.

Yaa Konamah's comment comes as a reply to the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh who has slammed some section of Ghanaians calling the current energy challenges ‘dumsor’.

Speaking on UTV this morning, she said " hasn't your lights gone off? Whether it's GRIDCO, ECG with even the Minister saying the dumsor is not Mahama kind of dumsor, all dumsor be dumsor, fix the problem and don't justify it".

She continued that " we didn't allow Mahama to justify it, we told him to fix it. As for us, we want light. Now the light goes off in the morning and they say maintenance work, are you telling us all these while GRIDCO, ECG never carried out maintenance work?"

"Don't qualify the dumsor, every dumsor is dumsor ... so we are telling you to fix the problem don't give us excuses ... when we say it too then social media land guards so we shouldn't say it?" she quizzed.

She concluded that "what you are doing is not fine and all of a sudden when the light goes off we can't say dumsor we should say technical challenge, system challenge, why is that those times we didn't say generational challenges".

A Plus who has been criticizing the NPP government too, shared the video above to say that "thank you Yaa. You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time".

