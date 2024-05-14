All I need is date and promotion to fill O2 Arena - Stonebwoy

"Successfully filling a venue like the O2 Arena hinges on meticulous planning and effective promotion. It’s about choosing the right date and making sure the event is well-publicized," Stonebwoy explained.

He emphasized that his previous experiences performing at large international venues have prepared him well for this challenge.

"A few weeks back, I performed alongside Davido at his concert in Madison Square Garden, which holds around 20,000 people, and I've graced the stage at a major reggae festival in Austin, another large venue," he said.

Stonebwoy also highlighted his participation in events at even larger venues, such as the World Cup stadium in Qatar, with a capacity of 40,000, and at Summer Jam, known for drawing massive crowds.

Stonebwoy further underscored his familiarity with large audience dynamics through his local event, 'Ashaiman to the World', which consistently attracts significant crowds.

He also recalled a memorable moment from two years ago when he joined Davido on stage at the O2 Arena.

