ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

All I need is date and promotion to fill O2 Arena - Stonebwoy

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy is setting his sights high with a confident outlook on filling London's O2 Arena, which can accommodate up to 22,000 spectators.

Ghanaian Artiste, Stonebwoy
Ghanaian Artiste, Stonebwoy

In a recent interview with Property FM in Cape Coast, Stonebwoy discussed his experience and strategies for attracting large audiences to major venues.

Recommended articles

"Successfully filling a venue like the O2 Arena hinges on meticulous planning and effective promotion. It’s about choosing the right date and making sure the event is well-publicized," Stonebwoy explained.

stonebwoy
stonebwoy Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

He emphasized that his previous experiences performing at large international venues have prepared him well for this challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A few weeks back, I performed alongside Davido at his concert in Madison Square Garden, which holds around 20,000 people, and I've graced the stage at a major reggae festival in Austin, another large venue," he said.

Stonebwoy also highlighted his participation in events at even larger venues, such as the World Cup stadium in Qatar, with a capacity of 40,000, and at Summer Jam, known for drawing massive crowds.

Stonebwoy performs in Qatar
Stonebwoy performs in Qatar Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy further underscored his familiarity with large audience dynamics through his local event, 'Ashaiman to the World', which consistently attracts significant crowds.

He also recalled a memorable moment from two years ago when he joined Davido on stage at the O2 Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The experience of having the crowd sing back my songs was incredible. Considering that, I'm confident that filling the O2 Arena is well within reach," he concluded.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Africa

Here are 15 most innovative African countries

Lady Julia reveals how she landed in Otumfuo's home after work

Lady Julia reveals how she met Otumfuo and landed in his home same day (VIDEO)

Safo Newman and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale comes for Safo Newman handlers, blames them for making him look cheap

Dancegod Lloyd and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

Dancegod Lloyd and Asamoah Gyan battle out for the originator of Asylum dance challenge