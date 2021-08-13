All new season of After Hours with Kwame Aboadie to air on Adom TV

Now gearing up for its third season, After Hours will air on Fridays at 9PM and see its runtime increased to an hour and a half. The first episode of the all new season will air on this Friday the 13th of August 2021.

Pulse Ghana

After Hours is a late night show that takes a satirical look at all the top trending news happening across the country and beyond. The show also sees some of the country’s top personalities being interviewed by the ever-animated Oboadie.

The first two seasons of the show amassed over 4 million views on YouTube, including an interview with controversial pastor Kumchacha, which has been viewed over a million times on YouTube, making it one of the most watched Ghanaian interviews on the platform:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2_SPxRF 1Q&t=1s&ab_channel=AfterHoursWithKwameOboadie

Now, the show promises to be more exciting, more lively and to bring Adom TV viewers closer to all the top celebrities the country has to offer.