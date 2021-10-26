All the photos from Shatta Wale, Medikal court hearing today

Shatta Wale was charged with the publication of false news after he staged a report that he was shot on October 18th October.

Medikal, on the other hand, was arrested last week Thursday (October 21) for brandishing a gun on social media.

The two were put on remand for some days after which they appeared before the court today, October 26, and have been granted bail.

While some fans of both parties are jubilating for their release, others are matching a protest against 'false prophecies'.

Below are photos of the hearing:

