All the stars who lit up Tamale for the 2024 NDC campaign launch

Former President John Mahama, Flagbearer of the NDC, addressing a crowd of party supporters during the National Campaign launch at the Jubilee Park in Tamale, said the country, under the current government, was headed in the wrong direction, hence the need for change.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday launched its campaign for this year’s general election with a resounding call on the citizenry to vote for a change of government on December 07.
The event was marked by vibrant performances from various renowned Ghanaian artists, adding a festive touch to the occasion.
Below are the media personalities who grazed the occasion
King Ayisoba
Traditional musician Ayisoba captivated the audience with his unique blend of indigenous rhythms
Gospel sensations Joyce Blessing and Jack Alolome
Gospel sensations Joyce Blessing and Jack Alolome uplifted spirits with their powerful songs of faith and hope.
Sherifa Gunu
Sherifa Gunu's energetic performance had the crowd dancing
Media personality KOD
Media personality KOD took the stage to share his support for the NDC, encouraging the attendees to rally behind the party.
Fancy Gadem
Fancy Gadam wrapped up the show with a vibrant performance
The launch not only showcased the political fervour of the NDC but also highlighted the cultural richness of the nation through music and entertainment.
The presence of these popular figures added a layer of excitement and drew even more supporters to the event, creating a memorable experience for all who attended.