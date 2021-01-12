The outspoken prophet was reacting to comments about Patapaa choosing to marry his wife who happens to be a German. Speaking in an interview with Kastle FM, he said: “Every hole is a hole so everything that Patapaa expects to see in a woman he’ll definitely find it on his white lady".

The Founder and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries continued that "a black woman’s hole is a hole and a white woman’s hole is also a hole so I think most of it has to do with the character of the lady.”

Speaking about marriage, he added that “As for marriage when you marry even an angel and that angel hasn’t got a good character the marriage will never last. So it’s all about both Patapaa and the white woman bringing their good characters onboard to make sure the marriage becomes sustainable".

He concluded by saying that "both of them are lucky to have married each other. The white woman is also a human being and Patapaa is also a human being. Excuse me to say I don’t know what a white woman has on her body that you won’t find on the body of a black woman."

Patapaa and Liha got married on the 2nd of January 2020 at a ceremony which took over the internet - watch highlights from their marriage ceremony below.