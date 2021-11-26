RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

“Always try to get enough sleep” - Knii Lante advises

Authors:

David Mawuli

Award winning musician, Knii Lante who doubles as a doctor has advised the general public to have enough rest.

Knii Lante
Knii Lante

The ‘Baby Take Good Care’ hitmaker has for sometime now been using his social media platforms to outline some health tips as a way of serving humanity, something he is always passionate about.

Recommended articles

In this recent Instagram post, he elaborated more on sleep, the benefits most especially.

“Please, always try to get enough SLEEP. Sleep is a vital, often neglected, component of every person’s overall health and well-being. Sleep is important because it enables the body to repair itself and to be fit and ready for another day.

Getting adequate rest may also help prevent excess weight gain, heart disease, sleep is as vital as regular exercise and eating a balanced diet. Some benefits of sleeping are below: Better productivity and concentration, Lower weight gain risk, Getting enough sleep Can Help Prevent Weight Gain, Sleep Can Boost Your Immune System, Sleep Can Strengthen Your Heart, Better Sleep = Better Mood, Sleeping Can Increase Productivity.

If you don’t sleep or rest your body , the body will find a day and rest itself and you won’t like that day it choses.” the musician posted.

Knii Lante has one of the biggest reggae songs to be released this year titled ‘Boots Off’.

Watch official music video here. It features King Lagazee, George Britton, Made in Ghana and many other exciting personalities.

