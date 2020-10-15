On Monday, the Gaming Commission banned betting companies from using celebrities in their advertisements and that comes to cut short ambassadorial roles some celebrities have signed with betting companies in Ghana.

RuffTown Records label signee Wendy Shay was first to react to the ban on her Twitter page yesterday, saying: “GH Celebs can we put our differences aside and fight the system ?? I guess we don’t know how powerful we are ... Well, I’m taking the FDA and Gaming commission to the Human Rights Court Celebs are also Ghanaians and deserve better !! Ghana wake up.”

Shatta Wale and Wendy Shay

This was followed by a protest by Shatta Wale who asked Ghanaian celebrities to wake up and fight against the decision.

However, reacting to this, Ama K Abebrese suggested that the protest was somewhat a misplaced priority, citing the ongoing “End SARS” protest in Nigeria as what needs to be done by Ghanaian celebrities.

She took to Twitter to say: “Nigerian youths are fighting to #EndSARS #EndSWAT & end #PoliceBrutality for their Human Rights. In Ghana, some celebrities are fighting to be paid to promote alcohol and sports betting to youths as a ‘Human Rights’ issue. Everyone has a right to protest what matters to them.”

Since her tweet went out, no celebrity has come forward to respond.