The commission, a few days ago, banned betting companies from using celebrities and influencers in their advertisements and that comes to cut short ambassadorial roles some celebrities have signed with betting companies.

RuffTown Records label signee Wendy Shay was first to react to the ban on her Twitter page yesterday, saying: “GH Celebs can we put our differences aside and fight the system ?? I guess we don’t know how powerful we are ... Well, I’m taking the FDA and Gaming commission to the Human Rights Court Celebs are also Ghanaians and deserve better !! Ghana wake up.”

Now, Shatta Wale has weighed in on the ban with a piece of advice to his fellow celebrities.

According to the “Ayoo” hitmaker who recently bagged an ambassadorial deal with a new betting company, the recent ban has a large-scale effect on other celebrities, thus, they should wake up and act.

“When the FDA banned celebrities from advertising for alcoholic beverages, some creative arts players sat unconcerned because they were not signed for such ambassadorial deals,” he said in a video he shared on social media.

“Now, celebrities have been banned from advertising for betting companies,” he says. “We need to wake up. It’s so sad. I might not be affected but might affect most of us. Not musicians alone but actors and actresses and anybody within the creative arts industry.”

He added: “Sometimes when I sit and imagine how we do our things, I feel sad for our industry.”

Watch Shatta Wale speak on the recent ban below.