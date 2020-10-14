Two days ago, the Ghana Gaming Commission banned Betting Companies from using celebrities in their advertisements and that comes to cut short an ambassadorial role the singer has signed with a betting company.

Earlier this year, the FDA also banned celebrities from advertising alcoholic products which also affected a deal Wendy Shay had with an alcoholic beverage company. Expressing her frustrations over the bans, Wendy says she is dragging both outfits to court.

"GH Celebs can we put our differences aside and fight the system ?? I guess we don’t know how powerful we are ... Well, I’m taking the FDA and Gaming commission to the Human Rights Court Celebs are also Ghanaians and deserve better !! Ghana wake up," she tweeted.

See the tweets below for how fans have been reacting to Wendy's post.