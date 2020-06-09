The Accra FM radio presenter has picked up in the Twitter trends after Wendy Shay walked out from his interview over his persistent questions on rumours that the singer is dating Bullet, her record label’s C.E.O.

Just as Wendy described his line of questioning as unprofessional, the likes of Ghanaian actress, Ama K Abrebese, have joined dozens of social media users to slam Nana Romeo, as he is the same presenter who infamously sacked KiDi from his show over lateness.

Commenting on this viral scenes caused by the Accra FM presenter, Ama K wrote “Does that Accra FM presenter get paid to intimidate/be rude to guests? Or he just wants trend? Very unprofessional and totally unacceptable".

Ama K Abebrese

She continued that "As a host, you can ask questions, however it doesn’t mean a guest has to answer silly questions. Mutual Respect is a must. Utter Nonsense”. Her comment adds to the many that have been shaming Nana Romeo for a poor job done.

See more tweets for what other tweeps are saying about the radio presenter.